Jamal Murray DTD For March 12 Against Spurs Due To Ankle Injury
Jamal Murray (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Spurs on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday afternoon, the Spurs are favored by 5 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 11, Murray posted 30 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal in a 129-93 win over the Rockets. Murray is averaging 25.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.