Jamal Murray DTD For March 11 Against Rockets Due To Ankle Injury
Jamal Murray (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Rockets on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 5.5 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 129-126 loss to the Thunder on March 9, Murray had 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one block. Murray is averaging 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.