Jamal Murray DTD For Game 1 Against Timberwolves Due To Shoulder Injury
Jamal Murray (Shoulder) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Timberwolves on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 6 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
Murray totaled 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his last action, a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies on April 8. Murray averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.