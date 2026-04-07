Jalen Williams Out April 7 Against Lakers Due To Hamstring Injury

In his most recent game, a 146-111 win over the Jazz on April 5, Williams had 15 points, two rebounds and seven assists. Williams is averaging 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.