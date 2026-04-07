Jalen Williams Out April 7 Against Lakers Due To Hamstring Injury
Jalen Williams (Hamstring) is out for the upcoming game against the Lakers on Tuesday, April 7. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Thunder are favored by 17 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 146-111 win over the Jazz on April 5, Williams had 15 points, two rebounds and seven assists. Williams is averaging 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.