Jalen Williams Out April 10 Against Nuggets Due To Hamstring Injury
Jalen Williams (Hamstring) is out for the upcoming game against the Nuggets on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 11.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 8, Williams recorded 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 128-110 win over the Clippers. Williams is averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.