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Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder • #8 SG

Jalen Williams DTD For March 18 Against Nets Due To Hamstring Injury

Jalen Williams (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Nets on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday morning, the Thunder are favored by 19 with a total of 214.5.

What It Means

Williams tallied 28 points, four rebounds and five assists in his most recent action, a 136-109 win over the Suns on Feb. 11. Williams is averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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