Jalen Williams DTD For March 18 Against Nets Due To Hamstring Injury

Williams tallied 28 points, four rebounds and five assists in his most recent action, a 136-109 win over the Suns on Feb. 11. Williams is averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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