Jalen Williams DTD For April 8 Against Clippers Due To Hamstring Injury

Williams tallied 15 points, two rebounds and seven assists in his most recent game, a 146-111 win over the Jazz on April 5. Williams is averaging 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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