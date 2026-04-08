Jalen Williams DTD For April 8 Against Clippers Due To Hamstring Injury
Jalen Williams (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Clippers on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday morning, the Thunder are favored by 7.5 with a total of 225.5.
What It Means
Williams tallied 15 points, two rebounds and seven assists in his most recent game, a 146-111 win over the Jazz on April 5. Williams is averaging 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.