Jalen Williams DTD For April 12 Against Suns Due To Hamstring Injury

Williams put up 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals in his last game, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8. Williams is averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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