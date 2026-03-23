Jalen Suggs Out March 23 Against Pacers (Illness)

Suggs had 14 points, three rebounds, six assists and one steal in his most recent action, a 105-104 loss to the Lakers on March 21. Suggs is averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

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