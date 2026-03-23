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Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic • #4 PG

Jalen Suggs Out March 23 Against Pacers (Illness)

Jalen Suggs (Illness) is out for the upcoming game against the Pacers on Monday, March 23. As of Monday afternoon, the Magic are favored by 12.5 with a total of 232.5.

What It Means

Suggs had 14 points, three rebounds, six assists and one steal in his most recent action, a 105-104 loss to the Lakers on March 21. Suggs is averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Suggs

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