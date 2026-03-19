Jalen Smith Questionable March 19 Against Cavaliers Due To Calf Injury

Last time out on March 18, Smith recorded 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 139-109 loss to the Raptors. Smith leads his squad in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 10.3 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

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