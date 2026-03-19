FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith

Chicago Bulls • #25 C

Jalen Smith Questionable March 19 Against Cavaliers Due To Calf Injury

Jalen Smith (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Cavaliers on Thursday, March 19. As of Thursday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 11.5 with a total of 238.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 18, Smith recorded 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 139-109 loss to the Raptors. Smith leads his squad in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 10.3 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Smith

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Chicago BullsRecent Chicago Bulls Player News

View All Chicago Bulls Player News