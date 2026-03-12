Jalen Smith DTD For March 12 Against Lakers Due To Calf Injury
Jalen Smith (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Lakers on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday morning, the Lakers are favored by 11 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
Smith tallied 12 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in his last action, a 130-124 win over the Warriors on March 10. Smith paces his squad in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 10.2 points and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
