FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith

Chicago Bulls • #25 C

Jalen Smith DTD For March 12 Against Lakers Due To Calf Injury

Jalen Smith (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Lakers on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday morning, the Lakers are favored by 11 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

Smith tallied 12 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in his last action, a 130-124 win over the Warriors on March 10. Smith paces his squad in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 10.2 points and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Smith

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Chicago BullsRecent Chicago Bulls Player News

View All Chicago Bulls Player News