Jalen Smith DTD For March 10 Against Warriors Due To Calf Injury

In his last game on March 8, Smith put up four points, three rebounds and one block in a 126-110 loss to the Kings. Smith leads his squad in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 10.1 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.