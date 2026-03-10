Jalen Smith DTD For March 10 Against Warriors Due To Calf Injury
Jalen Smith (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Warriors on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday morning, the Warriors are favored by 6.5 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 8, Smith put up four points, three rebounds and one block in a 126-110 loss to the Kings. Smith leads his squad in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 10.1 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.