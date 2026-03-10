FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith

Chicago Bulls • #25 C

Jalen Smith DTD For March 10 Against Warriors Due To Calf Injury

Jalen Smith (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Warriors on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday morning, the Warriors are favored by 6.5 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, Smith put up four points, three rebounds and one block in a 126-110 loss to the Kings. Smith leads his squad in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 10.1 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jalen Smith

