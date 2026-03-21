Jalen Johnson Out March 21 Against Warriors Due To Shoulder Injury

Last time out on March 20, Johnson recorded 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 117-95 loss to the Rockets. Johnson is tops on his squad in points (22.7 per game), boards (10.4) and assists (8.0). At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

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