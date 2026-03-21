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Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson

Atlanta Hawks • #1 SF

Jalen Johnson Out March 21 Against Warriors Due To Shoulder Injury

Jalen Johnson (Shoulder) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Warriors on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday evening, the Hawks are favored by 9.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 20, Johnson recorded 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 117-95 loss to the Rockets. Johnson is tops on his squad in points (22.7 per game), boards (10.4) and assists (8.0). At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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