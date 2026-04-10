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Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns • #4 SG

Jalen Green Questionable April 10 Against Lakers Due To Knee Injury

Jalen Green (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Lakers on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Suns are favored by 2 with a total of 219.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 112-107 win over the Mavericks on April 8, Green had one rebound. Green is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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