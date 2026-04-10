Jalen Green Questionable April 10 Against Lakers Due To Knee Injury

In his most recent game, a 112-107 win over the Mavericks on April 8, Green had one rebound. Green is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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