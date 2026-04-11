Jalen Green DTD For April 12 Against Thunder Due To Knee Injury
Jalen Green (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Thunder on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Thunder are favored by 5.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 112-107 win over the Mavericks on April 8, Green tallied one rebound. Green is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.