Jalen Green DTD For April 12 Against Thunder Due To Knee Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 112-107 win over the Mavericks on April 8, Green tallied one rebound. Green is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.