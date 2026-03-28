Jalen Duren Questionable March 28 Against Timberwolves Due To Knee Injury

In his last game, a 129-108 win over the Pelicans on March 26, Duren tallied 30 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks. Duren is tops on his squad in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 19.5 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

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