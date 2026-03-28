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Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons C

Jalen Duren Questionable March 28 Against Timberwolves Due To Knee Injury

Jalen Duren (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Timberwolves on Saturday, March 28. As of Friday evening, the Timberwolves are favored by 2 with a total of 222.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 129-108 win over the Pelicans on March 26, Duren tallied 30 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks. Duren is tops on his squad in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 19.5 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Duren

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