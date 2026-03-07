FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jalen Duren DTD For March 7 Against Nets Due To Back Injury

Jalen Duren (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Nets on Saturday, March 7. As of Saturday morning, the Pistons are favored by 16.5 with a total of 215.5.

What It Means

Duren tallied seven points, seven rebounds and two assists in his most recent game, a 121-106 loss to the Spurs on March 5. Duren leads his team in rebounding (10.7 per game), and averages 18.4 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

