Jalen Duren DTD For March 7 Against Nets Due To Back Injury

Duren tallied seven points, seven rebounds and two assists in his most recent game, a 121-106 loss to the Spurs on March 5. Duren leads his team in rebounding (10.7 per game), and averages 18.4 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.