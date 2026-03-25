Jalen Duren DTD For March 25 Against Hawks Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on March 23, Duren put up 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in a 113-110 win over the Lakers. Duren is tops on his squad in rebounding (10.5 per game), and averages 19.2 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

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