Jalen Duren DTD For March 25 Against Hawks Due To Knee Injury
Jalen Duren (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Hawks on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 2.5 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 23, Duren put up 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in a 113-110 win over the Lakers. Duren is tops on his squad in rebounding (10.5 per game), and averages 19.2 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.