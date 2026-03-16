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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson Questionable March 17 Against Pacers Due To Injury Management Injury

Jalen Brunson (Injury Management) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Pacers on Tuesday, March 17.

What It Means

In his last game on March 15, Brunson put up 30 points, one rebound, nine assists, two steals and one block in a 110-107 win over the Warriors. Brunson is tops on his team in both points (26.3 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 3.4 boards. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

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