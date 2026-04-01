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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson Questionable April 1 Against Grizzlies Due To Ankle Injury

Jalen Brunson (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Knicks are favored by 14.5 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 111-94 loss to the Rockets on March 31, Brunson tallied 12 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one steal. Brunson paces his squad in both points (26.1 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 3.4 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

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