Jalen Brunson Questionable April 1 Against Grizzlies Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game, a 111-94 loss to the Rockets on March 31, Brunson tallied 12 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one steal. Brunson paces his squad in both points (26.1 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 3.4 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

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