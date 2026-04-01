Jalen Brunson Questionable April 1 Against Grizzlies Due To Ankle Injury
Jalen Brunson (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Knicks are favored by 14.5 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 111-94 loss to the Rockets on March 31, Brunson tallied 12 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one steal. Brunson paces his squad in both points (26.1 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 3.4 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.