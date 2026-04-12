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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson Out April 12 Against Hornets Due To Ankle Injury

Jalen Brunson (Ankle) is out for the upcoming contest against the Hornets on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Hornets are favored by 13 with a total of 216.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 10, Brunson posted 29 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 112-95 win over the Raptors. Brunson leads his team in both points (26.0 per game) and assists (6.8), and averages 3.3 boards. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

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