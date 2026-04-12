Jalen Brunson Out April 12 Against Hornets Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game on April 10, Brunson posted 29 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 112-95 win over the Raptors. Brunson leads his team in both points (26.0 per game) and assists (6.8), and averages 3.3 boards. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

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