Jalen Brunson DTD For Game 1 Against Hawks Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent game, a 112-95 win over the Raptors on April 10, Brunson had 29 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.