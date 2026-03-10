Jakob Poeltl Questionable March 10 Against Rockets (Illness)
Jakob Poeltl (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Rockets on Tuesday, March 10. As of Monday evening, the Rockets are favored by 5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
Poeltl tallied 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in his most recent action, a 122-92 win over the Mavericks on March 8. Poeltl is averaging 9.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
