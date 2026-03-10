FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors • #19 C

Jakob Poeltl Questionable March 10 Against Rockets (Illness)

Jakob Poeltl (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Rockets on Tuesday, March 10. As of Monday evening, the Rockets are favored by 5 with a total of 216.5.

What It Means

Poeltl tallied 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in his most recent action, a 122-92 win over the Mavericks on March 8. Poeltl is averaging 9.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Poeltl

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News