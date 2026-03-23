Jakob Poeltl Out March 23 Against Jazz Due To Back Injury

In his last appearance, a 120-98 loss to the Suns on March 22, Poeltl had two assists and two blocks. Poeltl is averaging 10.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

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