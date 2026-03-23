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Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors • #19 C

Jakob Poeltl Out March 23 Against Jazz Due To Back Injury

Jakob Poeltl (Back) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Jazz on Monday, March 23. As of Monday evening, the Raptors are favored by 10.5 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 120-98 loss to the Suns on March 22, Poeltl had two assists and two blocks. Poeltl is averaging 10.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Poeltl

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