Jaime Jaquez Jr. Questionable March 27 Against Cavaliers Due To Ankle Injury

In his last action, a 120-103 win over the Cavaliers on March 25, Jaquez had 14 points, two rebounds and five assists. Jaquez is averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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