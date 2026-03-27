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Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Miami Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Miami Heat • #11 SF

Jaime Jaquez Jr. Questionable March 27 Against Cavaliers Due To Ankle Injury

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Cavaliers on Friday, March 27. As of Thursday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 5.5 with a total of 241.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 120-103 win over the Cavaliers on March 25, Jaquez had 14 points, two rebounds and five assists. Jaquez is averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaime Jaquez Jr.

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