Jahmai Mashack Questionable March 18 Against Nuggets Due To Ankle Injury
Jahmai Mashack (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Nuggets on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 13 with a total of 242.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 16, Mashack posted three points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in a 132-107 loss to the Bulls. Mashack is averaging 5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.