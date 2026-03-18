Jahmai Mashack Questionable March 18 Against Nuggets Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game on March 16, Mashack posted three points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in a 132-107 loss to the Bulls. Mashack is averaging 5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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