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Jahmai Mashack
Memphis Grizzlies

Jahmai Mashack

Memphis Grizzlies • #21 SG

Jahmai Mashack DTD For March 21 Against Hornets Due To Ankle Injury

Jahmai Mashack (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Hornets on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday morning, the Hornets are favored by 16.5 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 132-107 loss to the Bulls on March 16, Mashack had three points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Mashack is averaging 5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jahmai Mashack

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