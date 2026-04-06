Jahmai Mashack DTD For April 6 Against Cavaliers Due To Neck Injury
Jahmai Mashack (Neck) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Cavaliers on Monday, April 6. As of Monday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 14 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 128-96 loss to the Raptors on April 3, Mashack tallied two points, one rebound and one assist. Mashack is averaging 5.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.