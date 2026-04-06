Jahmai Mashack DTD For April 6 Against Cavaliers Due To Neck Injury

In his last game, a 128-96 loss to the Raptors on April 3, Mashack tallied two points, one rebound and one assist. Mashack is averaging 5.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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