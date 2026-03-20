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Jae'Sean Tate
Houston Rockets

Jae'Sean Tate

Houston Rockets • #8 SF

Jae'Sean Tate Out March 20 Against Hawks Due To Knee Injury

Jae'Sean Tate (Knee) is out for the upcoming game against the Hawks on Friday, March 20. As of Friday morning, the Rockets are favored by 3.5 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

Tate didn't score in his last game, a 108-106 loss to the Knicks on Feb. 21. Tate is averaging 2.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jae'Sean Tate

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