Jae'Sean Tate Out March 20 Against Hawks Due To Knee Injury

Tate didn't score in his last game, a 108-106 loss to the Knicks on Feb. 21. Tate is averaging 2.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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