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Jae'Sean Tate
Houston Rockets

Jae'Sean Tate

Houston Rockets • #8 SF

Jae'Sean Tate DTD For March 21 Against Heat Due To Knee Injury

Jae'Sean Tate (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Heat on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday afternoon, the Rockets are favored by 2 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

Tate didn't score in his last appearance, a 108-106 loss to the Knicks on Feb. 21. Tate is averaging 2.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jae'Sean Tate

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