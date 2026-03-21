Jae'Sean Tate DTD For March 21 Against Heat Due To Knee Injury
Jae'Sean Tate (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Heat on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday afternoon, the Rockets are favored by 2 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
Tate didn't score in his last appearance, a 108-106 loss to the Knicks on Feb. 21. Tate is averaging 2.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
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