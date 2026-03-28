Jaden McDaniels Out March 28 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury
Jaden McDaniels (Knee) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Pistons on Saturday, March 28. As of Friday evening, the Timberwolves are favored by 2 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 25, McDaniels recorded 25 points, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 110-108 win over the Rockets. McDaniels is averaging 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.