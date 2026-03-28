Jaden McDaniels Out March 28 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on March 25, McDaniels recorded 25 points, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 110-108 win over the Rockets. McDaniels is averaging 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.