Jaden McDaniels Out April 12 Against Pelicans Due To Hip Injury

In his most recent game, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10, McDaniels tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four blocks. McDaniels is averaging 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

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