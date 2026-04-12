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Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels

Minnesota Timberwolves • #3 PF

Jaden McDaniels Out April 12 Against Pelicans Due To Hip Injury

Jaden McDaniels (Hip) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Pelicans on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Timberwolves are favored by 6.5 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10, McDaniels tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four blocks. McDaniels is averaging 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaden McDaniels

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