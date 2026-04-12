Jaden McDaniels Out April 12 Against Pelicans Due To Hip Injury
Jaden McDaniels (Hip) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Pelicans on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Timberwolves are favored by 6.5 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10, McDaniels tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four blocks. McDaniels is averaging 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.