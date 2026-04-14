Jabari Smith Jr. DTD For Game 1 Against Lakers (Rest)

In his most recent game, a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves on April 10, Smith had 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Smith averaged 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.