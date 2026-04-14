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Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith Jr. DTD For Game 1 Against Lakers (Rest)

Jabari Smith Jr. (Rest) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Lakers on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Rockets are favored by 5.5 with a total of 206.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves on April 10, Smith had 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Smith averaged 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jabari Smith

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