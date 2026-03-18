Ja Morant Out March 18 Against Nuggets Due To Elbow Injury
Ja Morant (Elbow) is out for the upcoming contest against the Nuggets on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 13 with a total of 242.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 124-122 loss to the Hawks on Jan. 21, Morant tallied 23 points, two rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and three blocks. Morant is averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.