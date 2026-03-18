FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies • #12 PG

Ja Morant Out March 18 Against Nuggets Due To Elbow Injury

Ja Morant (Elbow) is out for the upcoming contest against the Nuggets on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 13 with a total of 242.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 124-122 loss to the Hawks on Jan. 21, Morant tallied 23 points, two rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and three blocks. Morant is averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ja Morant

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News