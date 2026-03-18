Ja Morant Out March 18 Against Nuggets Due To Elbow Injury

In his last action, a 124-122 loss to the Hawks on Jan. 21, Morant tallied 23 points, two rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and three blocks. Morant is averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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