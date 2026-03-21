Ja Morant DTD For March 21 Against Hornets Due To Elbow Injury

In his last game on Jan. 21, Morant put up 23 points, two rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and three blocks in a 124-122 loss to the Hawks. Morant is averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.