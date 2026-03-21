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Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies • #12 PG

Ja Morant DTD For March 21 Against Hornets Due To Elbow Injury

Ja Morant (Elbow) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Hornets on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday morning, the Hornets are favored by 16.5 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

In his last game on Jan. 21, Morant put up 23 points, two rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and three blocks in a 124-122 loss to the Hawks. Morant is averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ja Morant

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