Ivica Zubac Questionable March 18 Against Trail Blazers Due To Back Injury
Ivica Zubac (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday evening, the Trail Blazers are favored by 12.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
Zubac put up 11 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in his most recent game, a 136-110 loss to the Knicks on March 17. Zubac is averaging 14.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.