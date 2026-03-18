FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers

Ivica Zubac

Indiana Pacers • #40 C

Ivica Zubac Questionable March 18 Against Trail Blazers Due To Back Injury

Ivica Zubac (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday evening, the Trail Blazers are favored by 12.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

Zubac put up 11 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in his most recent game, a 136-110 loss to the Knicks on March 17. Zubac is averaging 14.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ivica Zubac

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Indiana PacersRecent Indiana Pacers Player News

View All Indiana Pacers Player News