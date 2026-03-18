Ivica Zubac Questionable March 18 Against Trail Blazers Due To Back Injury

Zubac put up 11 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in his most recent game, a 136-110 loss to the Knicks on March 17. Zubac is averaging 14.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

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