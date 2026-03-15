Ivica Zubac Questionable March 15 Against Bucks Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on March 13, Zubac recorded 11 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in a 101-92 loss to the Knicks. Zubac is averaging 14.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

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