Ivica Zubac Questionable March 15 Against Bucks Due To Ankle Injury
Ivica Zubac (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Bucks on Sunday, March 15. As of Sunday morning, the Bucks are favored by 7.5 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 13, Zubac recorded 11 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in a 101-92 loss to the Knicks. Zubac is averaging 14.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.