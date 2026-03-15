Isaiah Stewart Out March 15 Against Raptors Due To Calf Injury

In his last game on March 13, Stewart posted 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in a 126-110 win over the Grizzlies. Stewart is averaging 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

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