Isaiah Stewart Out March 15 Against Raptors Due To Calf Injury
Isaiah Stewart (Calf) is out for the upcoming game against the Raptors on Sunday, March 15. As of Saturday evening, the Pistons are favored by 3.5 with a total of 220.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 13, Stewart posted 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in a 126-110 win over the Grizzlies. Stewart is averaging 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.