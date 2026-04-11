Isaiah Joe DTD For April 12 Against Suns Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on April 8, Joe posted 21 points, two rebounds and two assists in a 128-110 win over the Clippers. Joe is averaging 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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