Isaiah Hartenstein Out March 18 Against Nets Due To Calf Injury

In his most recent game, a 113-108 win over the Magic on March 17, Hartenstein tallied seven rebounds, eight assists and one block. Hartenstein is averaging 9.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

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