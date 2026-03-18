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Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder • #55 PF

Isaiah Hartenstein Out March 18 Against Nets Due To Calf Injury

Isaiah Hartenstein (Calf) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Nets on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday evening, the Thunder are favored by 18.5 with a total of 214.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 113-108 win over the Magic on March 17, Hartenstein tallied seven rebounds, eight assists and one block. Hartenstein is averaging 9.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Hartenstein

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