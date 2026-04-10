Isaiah Hartenstein Out April 10 Against Nuggets Due To Soleus Injury
Isaiah Hartenstein (Soleus) is out for the upcoming contest against the Nuggets on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 11.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
Hartenstein put up 10 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block in his last appearance, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8. Hartenstein is averaging 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.