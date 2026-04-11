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Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder • #55 PF

Isaiah Hartenstein DTD For April 12 Against Suns Due To Soleus Injury

Isaiah Hartenstein (Soleus) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Suns on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Thunder are favored by 5.5 with a total of 215.5.

What It Means

Hartenstein had 10 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block in his most recent action, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8. Hartenstein is averaging 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Hartenstein

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