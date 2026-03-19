Isaiah Collier Out March 19 Against Bucks Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last game on March 18, Collier put up 14 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves. Collier is tops on his team in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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