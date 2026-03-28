Isaiah Collier DTD For March 28 Against Suns Due To Hamstring Injury

In his most recent game, a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves on March 18, Collier had 14 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block. Collier leads his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

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