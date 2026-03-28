Isaiah Collier DTD For March 28 Against Suns Due To Hamstring Injury
Isaiah Collier (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Suns on Saturday, March 28. As of Saturday morning, the Suns are favored by 16.5 with a total of 229.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves on March 18, Collier had 14 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block. Collier leads his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.