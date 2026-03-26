Isaiah Collier DTD For March 27 Against Nuggets Due To Hamstring Injury

Collier tallied 14 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in his most recent action, a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves on March 18. Collier is tops on his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.