Isaiah Collier DTD For March 27 Against Nuggets Due To Hamstring Injury
Isaiah Collier (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Nuggets on Friday, March 27.
What It Means
Collier tallied 14 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in his most recent action, a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves on March 18. Collier is tops on his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.