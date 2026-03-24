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Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz

Isaiah Collier

Utah Jazz • #8 PG

Isaiah Collier DTD For March 25 Against Wizards Due To Hamstring Injury

Isaiah Collier (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Wizards on Wednesday, March 25.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Collier recorded 14 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves. Collier paces his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Collier

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