Isaiah Collier DTD For March 25 Against Wizards Due To Hamstring Injury
Isaiah Collier (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Wizards on Wednesday, March 25.
What It Means
In his last game on March 18, Collier recorded 14 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves. Collier paces his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.