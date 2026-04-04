Isaiah Collier DTD For April 5 Against Thunder Due To Hamstring Injury

Collier tallied 14 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in his most recent appearance, a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves on March 18. Collier leads his team in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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