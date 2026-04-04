Isaiah Collier DTD For April 5 Against Thunder Due To Hamstring Injury
Isaiah Collier (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Thunder on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday morning, the Thunder are favored by 21.5 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
Collier tallied 14 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in his most recent appearance, a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves on March 18. Collier leads his team in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.