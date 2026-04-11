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Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz

Isaiah Collier

Utah Jazz • #8 PG

Isaiah Collier DTD For April 12 Against Lakers Due To Hamstring Injury

Isaiah Collier (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Lakers on Sunday, April 12.

What It Means

Collier put up 14 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in his last action, a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves on March 18. Collier leads his team in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Collier

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