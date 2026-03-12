FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls

Isaac Okoro

Chicago Bulls • #35 SF

Isaac Okoro Questionable March 12 Against Lakers Due To Patellofemoral Injury

Isaac Okoro (Patellofemoral) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Lakers on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday morning, the Lakers are favored by 11 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 126-110 loss to the Kings on March 8, Okoro totaled nine points, one rebound and one assist. Okoro is averaging 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change.

Isaac Okoro

