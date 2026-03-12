Isaac Okoro Questionable March 12 Against Lakers Due To Patellofemoral Injury
Isaac Okoro (Patellofemoral) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Lakers on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday morning, the Lakers are favored by 11 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 126-110 loss to the Kings on March 8, Okoro totaled nine points, one rebound and one assist. Okoro is averaging 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.