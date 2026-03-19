Isaac Okoro Out March 19 Against Cavaliers Due To Knee Injury
Isaac Okoro (Knee) is out for the upcoming game against the Cavaliers on Thursday, March 19. As of Wednesday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 8, Okoro posted nine points, one rebound and one assist in a 126-110 loss to the Kings. Okoro is averaging 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.